FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $103.45 on Thursday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

