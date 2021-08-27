FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.58 on Friday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

