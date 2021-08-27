FY2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.