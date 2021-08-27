FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.91. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$127.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$82.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

