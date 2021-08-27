FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of WINT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

