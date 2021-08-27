Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 9,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,423,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock worth $30,535,322. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Funko by 94,425.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 16.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 172.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

