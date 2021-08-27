FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

