Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the July 29th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 126.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 70,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
