FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 42,746 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJAN. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $331,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $35,000.

