Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 60,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,397. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

