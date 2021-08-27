Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Foxtons Group stock remained flat at $$1.93 during midday trading on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

