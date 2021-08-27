Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

