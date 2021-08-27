Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

