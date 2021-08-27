Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 38,875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $2,318,475.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.27 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.