Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Announces Final Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Fleetwood Company Profile

Fleetwood Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured modular accommodation in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Accommodation Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; and manufacture and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services.

