First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.
