First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of First US Bancshares worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

