First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) is Atlas Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 44,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,402. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.