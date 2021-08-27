First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the July 29th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

