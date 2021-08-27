First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 57.9% in August

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FEP opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.