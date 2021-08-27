First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $55.10 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

