First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st

First Reserve Sustainable Growth’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. First Reserve Sustainable Growth had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of First Reserve Sustainable Growth’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FRSGU opened at $10.00 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

