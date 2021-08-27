First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

