First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $867.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $818.99. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

