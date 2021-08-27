First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 81.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.