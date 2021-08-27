Firestone Capital Management Sells 2,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,162 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

