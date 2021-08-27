Firestone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 266,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

