Firestone Capital Management Buys 800 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,064,000 after buying an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 1,671,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

