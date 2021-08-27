Firestone Capital Management Boosts Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 451,742 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

