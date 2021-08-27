Financial Survey: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SilverBow Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $13.02, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Risk and Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.22 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.87 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.01 -$159.45 million $0.91 11.52

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

