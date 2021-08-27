Financial Survey: Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) vs. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.47 $2.15 billion $1.08 16.70 The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.02 $8.85 billion $3.99 16.61

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank 29.12% 14.12% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hang Seng Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3 5 1 0 1.78

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Hang Seng Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

