Financial Comparison: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 14.56% 63.65% 31.31% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

70.5% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nautilus and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nautilus presently has a consensus target price of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 87.93%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $552.56 million 0.66 $59.85 million $2.46 4.79 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.38 $18.41 million $2.16 12.51

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nautilus beats American Outdoor Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

