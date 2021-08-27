Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 924 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 282,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.