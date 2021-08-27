Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 738 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $30.76 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27.

