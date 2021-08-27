Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $694,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in eXp World were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,200 shares of company stock worth $12,328,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

