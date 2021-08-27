Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

