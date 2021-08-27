Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.45 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.45 billion and approximately $608.07 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00625089 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 99,768,998 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

