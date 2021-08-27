Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 13,018 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,087. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

