FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$2.22 during trading on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.