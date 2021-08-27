Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,842.46. 741,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,866.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

