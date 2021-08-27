Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,300.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8,300.00 and last traded at $8,300.00, with a volume of 62 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,200.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8,146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $236.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.04 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.