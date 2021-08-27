F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,214,594 shares.The stock last traded at $11.69 and had previously closed at $11.57.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

