Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EXPGY stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 40,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Experian alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.