Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,413. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

