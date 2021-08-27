Exeedme Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.89 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $49.64 million and $3.89 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.98 or 0.99871255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01026791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.12 or 0.06643692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

