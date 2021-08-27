Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

