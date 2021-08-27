Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $87,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 339.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

