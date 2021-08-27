Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.