Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 520 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

