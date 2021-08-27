Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 378 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

