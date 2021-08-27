Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 334 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

